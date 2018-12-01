Senators' Craig Anderson: Back in win column
Anderson turned aside 36 of 38 shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.
It's his second straight win after losing four straight, and only the fourth time since the beginning of November that Anderson has given up fewer than three goals. The veteran netminder has yet to put together an extended hot streak this season, saddling him with a .905 save percentage, but perhaps he can build on his recent success.
