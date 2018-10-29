Senators' Craig Anderson: Battles extremely hard in Sunday's OT loss
Anderson was saddled with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights on Sunday, setting aside 49 of 53 shots in the process.
Andersen was phenomenal in this road start, as he made 36 saves during 5-on-5 play and a whopping 13 on Vegas power-play chances. It was rather anti-climactic that a Jonathan Marchessault penalty shot did him in, but fortunately for the veteran goaltender, all of that standing on his head earned the Senators a point. After all, this otherwise would've been a tremendous effort gone completely to waste against a home team that only had to field 22 shots on the other end. It will be worth checking your fantasy league's scoring to see whether Anderson still outscored Marc-Andre Fleury by virtue of making so many saves in comparison to the Flower.
