Senators' Craig Anderson: Beaten five times by Knights

Anderson made 37 saves on 42 shots Thursday, taking a 5-3 loss to Vegas.

Given how many shots the Senators allow and how often the Golden Knights shoot, this was never going to be an easy matchup. That said, Vegas still came in ranked last in the league in goals per game and put five past Anderson, who has struggled in the face of repeated firepower. With Tampa Bay coming up next, it's a good idea to leave Anderson on the bench Saturday if at all possible.