Senators' Craig Anderson: Bends knee to Knights

Anderson finished with 39 saves Thursday but allowed all four goals in a 4-2 loss to Vegas.

Anderson has lost five straight, allowing at least four goals in each start over that stretch. The veteran goaltender is not a reliable option between the pipes, playing behind a rebuilding roster prone to mistakes, and owns a 6-12-1 record in 2019-20.

