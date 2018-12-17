Senators' Craig Anderson: Between pipes against Predators

Anderson will tend the twine at home versus Nashville on Monday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Anderson has dropped three of his last five outings in which he recorded a 3.01 GAA and .918 save percentage. The Illinois native is backed by a top-10 offense (3.29 goals per contest) that struggles defensively and is allowing a league-leading 38.1 shots per game. Perhaps having seven defenseman in the lineup -- depending on Ryan Dzingel's (undisclosed) availability -- will help to limit the netminder's workload Monday.