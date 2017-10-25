Senators' Craig Anderson: Between pipes Thursday

Anderson will get the starting nod for Thursday's tilt versus the Flyers.

Although his record doesn't reflect it necessarily (1-1-1), Anderson has underwhelmed in his last three outings. The netminder posted a 3.67 GAA and .891 save percentage in those contests, which included a five-goal overtime defeat to the Maple Leafs. Following a strong start to the year, Philadelphia has floundered of late, notching a mere four combined goals in their previous trio of contests, so Thursday's matchup could be just what the veteran needs to get back on track.