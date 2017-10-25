Senators' Craig Anderson: Between pipes Thursday
Anderson will get the starting nod for Thursday's tilt versus the Flyers.
Although his record doesn't reflect it necessarily (1-1-1), Anderson has underwhelmed in his last three outings. The netminder posted a 3.67 GAA and .891 save percentage in those contests, which included a five-goal overtime defeat to the Maple Leafs. Following a strong start to the year, Philadelphia has floundered of late, notching a mere four combined goals in their previous trio of contests, so Thursday's matchup could be just what the veteran needs to get back on track.
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Makes 28 saves in win•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets starting nod for Saturday's tilt•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Not enough saves in overtime loss•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Getting Thursday's start•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Takes first regulation defeat Tuesday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets start against Vancouver•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...