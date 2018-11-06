Senators' Craig Anderson: Between pipes Tuesday
Anderson will tend the twine for Tuesday's home tilt against the Devils.
Anderson has just one win in his previous seven outings, along with a 4.16 GAA and .900 save percentage. Given the team's limited backup options, the Illinois native figures to continue seeing the bulk of the starts, regardless of his level of performance.
