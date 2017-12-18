Senators' Craig Anderson: Between pipes Tuesday

Anderson will defend the cage against the Wild on Tuesday.

Anderson is coming off a 28-save, shutout performance versus Montreal on Saturday, his second game of the season in which he didn't give up a goal. Minnesota is throwing the fewest pucks at the net of any team in the league (28.6), which means it could be a light workload for the backstop as he looks to register win No. 10 of the year.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories