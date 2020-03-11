Senators' Craig Anderson: Between pipes Wednesday

Coach D.J. Smith said Tuesday that Anderson will start Wednesday's road matchup against the Kings.

With Marcus Hogberg tasked with Tuesday's start in Anaheim, the Senators will elect to roll with Anderson for the second leg of the back-to-back. Anderson has accumulated a 2-3-0 record to go along with a 3.43 GAA and .904 save percentage in his past five starts. The 38-year-old will draw a great matchup against a Los Angeles offense that ranks 30th in the league in goals per game this season (2.52).