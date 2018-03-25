Senators' Craig Anderson: Between the pipes Monday

Anderson will be the road starter against the Hurricanes on Monday.

It has been a truly disastrous season for Anderson, who has a 3.32 GAA and an .899 save percentage. Though the Hurricanes have only averaged 2.73 goals per game, they've also averaged 34.0 shots on net per contest. That could keep the 36-year-old netminder busy, which hasn't been a good thing for him, or the Senators, this year.