Senators' Craig Anderson: Breaks four-game losing streak

Anderson allowed three goals on 36 shots in a 4-3 shootout victory over the Flyers on Saturday.

The veteran goaltender yielded a killer goal with three seconds left in regulation that tied the game, but fortunately, it only hurt Anderson's save percentage. He still captured the victory in the shootout, which snapped a four-game losing streak. Despite the skid, Anderson still has a .939 save percentage in the last three games and a .927 save percentage in his past six contests. The problem in Ottawa clearly isn't goaltending. Still, with his supporting cast, owners can't count on much production outside of save percentage from Anderson.