Senators' Craig Anderson: Busy in home victory

Anderson made 37 saves in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

A much-needed win for the veteran, as Anderson allowed seven goals in a loss to the Penguins a couple of nights ago. The win brought Anderson's season record up to 10-16-2 and also snapped a personal three-game losing streak. With a back-to-back upcoming next week, it won't be long before Anderson is back between the pipes.