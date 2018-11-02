Senators' Craig Anderson: Calm under pressure in win

Anderson saved 46 of 48 shots on the way to a 4-2 home win over the Sabres on Thursday.

The Senators rank dead last in shots allowed at 38.5 per game, which has given Anderson plenty of opportunities to stand on his head and steal games. He's played extremely well considering his allied blueliners haven't been able to seal up shooting lanes to an acceptable degree, with Anderson posting a 5-3-2 record, 3.34 GAA and .914 save percentage. In fact, Anderson being under such heavy pressure makes him a sneaky play in DFS contests since he rarely gets blown up, and even when he does, Senators coach Guy Boucher has been reluctant to pull him from the cage.