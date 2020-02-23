Senators' Craig Anderson: Can't do it all

Anderson made 34 saves in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Canadiens.

He'd won two straight before Saturday, but it's hard to pad that total if his mates can't find twine at all. Andersen remains a possible trade chip come Monday, so don't be surprised if he moves in a deal. If so, his value goes up, even if he's in a backup role. A backup on a competitive team has to be better than a starter on a bad squad.