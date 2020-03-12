Senators' Craig Anderson: Can't hang on versus Kings

Anderson yielded three goals on 39 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.

Anderson had to protect a 2-1 lead for the last 18 minutes of the game, but he wasn't up to the task. He fell to 11-17-2 with a 3.25 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 34 appearances this season. Anderson still figures to get most of the starts for the Senators over the last few weeks of 2019-20.