Senators' Craig Anderson: Can't hang on versus Kings
Anderson yielded three goals on 39 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.
Anderson had to protect a 2-1 lead for the last 18 minutes of the game, but he wasn't up to the task. He fell to 11-17-2 with a 3.25 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 34 appearances this season. Anderson still figures to get most of the starts for the Senators over the last few weeks of 2019-20.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.