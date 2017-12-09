Senators' Craig Anderson: Chance to avenge struggles Saturday

Anderson was designated as Saturday's road starter versus the Sharks, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

At least when it comes to peripheral stats, December has been the worst month of Anderson's playing career, as he's maintained a 2.97 GAA and .907 save percentage in 88 games played during the final month of the calendar year. The American backstop hasn't won since shutting out the Avalanche -- his former team -- at the home rink Nov. 11, a span of eight games. He'll attempt to right the ship against Team Teal, which is ranked 29th in the league for scoring and 27th in shooting percentage.