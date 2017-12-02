Senators' Craig Anderson: Chased from game in win

Anderson made just 13 saves on 18 shots in two periods of a 6-5 win over the Islanders.

The fact that Anderson was on the winning side and got chased gives an idea of how little defense was played in this game. Anderson has had a below-average to poor season so far with a save percentage of .889, and it's easy to see him ceding starts to Mike Condon if he doesn't bounce back.

