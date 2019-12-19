Senators' Craig Anderson: Closing in on return
According to coach D.J. Smith, Anderson (knee) is "close to being ready," Steve Lloyd of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Anderson will miss a sixth straight game Thursday, but it sounds like he could finally be cleared to return ahead of Saturday's matchup with Philadelphia. Another update on the veteran netminder's status should surface prior to that contest.
