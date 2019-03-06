Senators' Craig Anderson: Comes up short again

Anderson stopped 34 of 38 shots and ended up on the wrong end of a 5-4 shootout loss to the Islanders on Tuesday.

Anderson has now made 12 straight appearances without a win, going 0-10-1 in that stretch with six instances of a save percentage below .900. Not all of that is his fault, as the Senators have little around him and give up far too many shots on goal, but that won't help fantasy owners any. Unless you have no other choice, Anderson shouldn't be one of your starting netminders right now.