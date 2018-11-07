Senators' Craig Anderson: Concedes three goals in win
Anderson stopped 30 of 33 shots Tuesday, earning a 7-3 decision over New Jersey.
This is the Anderson that the Senators need if they're going to make any attempt at playing postseason hockey. Three goals isn't ideal, especially when Anderson faces as many shots as he usually does, but it could be a lot worse. He's worth a late flier in redraft leagues.
