Senators' Craig Anderson: Constantly under attack in loss
Anderson set aside 48 of 53 shots in Friday's 6-4 road loss to the Stars.
This was actually the second time this season that Anderson's seen that many shots, as the Golden Knights pelted him to that absurd degree back on Oct. 28. Poor Craig, he's now faced 40-plus shots seven times this season, and fantasy owners can't realistically expect him to consistently win games with the defensemen in front of him doing such a poor job sealing up shooting lanes. Given the circumstances, the fact that he does still have a winning record (9-8-3) is nothing short of remarkable.
