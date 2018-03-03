Senators' Craig Anderson: Continues slump despite victory

Anderson allowed four goals on 29 shots during a 5-4 victory over the Golden Knights on Friday.

Despite the win, Anderson is hardly a goaltender owners want to trust at the moment, as he owns a .865 save percentage in the last four games. That's his worst save percentage in any four-game span of the season. Anderson was fortunate Friday that the Senators, who are ranked in the bottom third of scoring offense, posted five goals versus the Golden Knights. That's not likely to continue, so Anderson isn't worth starting in fantasy lineups until he pulls out of this slump.