Senators' Craig Anderson: Cursed by Devils at home
Anderson allowed four goals on 34 shots and fell 4-3 to New Jersey in overtime Sunday.
After standing on his head in his last start, stopping 43 of 44 shots in 3-1 win over the Sabres on Dec. 23, Anderson was unable to pick up a win at home against the Devils on Sunday. Following the loss, the 38-year-old owns a 6-8-1 record in 2019-20. Ottawa visits the Penguins on Monday and considering Anderson's 3-6-0 record in 11 road starts this season, head coach D.J. Smith could opt to rest his veteran netminder for that one.
