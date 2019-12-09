Senators' Craig Anderson: Dealing with knee problem
Anderson is expected to miss a week due to a knee injury, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Anderson -- who was previously designated for injured reserve -- already missed time this season with a lower-body injury, but it's unclear if this is the same issue. WIth the Illinois native sidelined, Anders Nilsson will see the bulk of the starts, including Monday's clash with Boston. If Nilsson performs well, it could end the current split workload in Ottawa and see Anderson's role further diminished.
