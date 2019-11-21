Play

Senators' Craig Anderson: Defeats Habs in Montreal

Anderson made 35 saves during a 2-1 overtime win versus the Canadiens on Wednesday.

Anderson held the hosts off the scoreboard for the better part of 60+ minutes. Nick Suzuki's second-period power-play goal was the only blemish on Anderson's stat line Wednesday. The 38-year-old now holds a 4-7-0 record in 13 appearances this season.

