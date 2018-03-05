Senators' Craig Anderson: Defending cage Monday
Anderson will patrol the blue paint against the Stars on Monday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Anderson has allowed a combined 18 goals in his previous four outings (a 4.56 GAA), but was able to walk away with one victory. The veteran has not been nearly as dominant as he was last season, but still should reach the 20-win threshold for a third straight year. The netminder hasn't been getting a lot of help from his defensemen, considering they are allowing 33.1 shots per game -- sixth highest in the league.
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Continues slump despite victory•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets Friday's assignment in Vegas•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Painful season continues•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Assigned between pipes•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Loses to Lightning•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Facing Bolts at home•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...