Senators' Craig Anderson: Defending cage Monday

Anderson will patrol the blue paint against the Stars on Monday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Anderson has allowed a combined 18 goals in his previous four outings (a 4.56 GAA), but was able to walk away with one victory. The veteran has not been nearly as dominant as he was last season, but still should reach the 20-win threshold for a third straight year. The netminder hasn't been getting a lot of help from his defensemen, considering they are allowing 33.1 shots per game -- sixth highest in the league.