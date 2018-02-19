Senators' Craig Anderson: Defending cage Monday
Anderson will tend the twine against the Predators on Monday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Anderson will be making his seventh consecutive appearance between the pipes. In his previous six outings, the netminder has earned a 4-0-0 record, despite a subpar 3.19 GAA. Depending on format, some owners will be happy with the wins, regardless of how many the Illinois native allows to find the back of the net -- although the high number of goals allowed makes him a riskier option in the majority of fantasy contests.
