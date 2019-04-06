Senators' Craig Anderson: Defending cage Saturday

Anderson will guard the goal when the Sens host the Blue Jackets in the season finale Saturday.

Anderson will look to end what should be considered a disappointing season on a high note. The veteran owns glaringly better numbers on home ice this season (2.91 GAA, .919 save percentage), which should give him a fighter's chance at picking up his 18th win before the season concludes. He will take on a Blue Jackets club that secured a playoff berth Friday, so the opposition could be at less than full force for the finale.