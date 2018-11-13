Senators' Craig Anderson: Defending cage Thursday
Anderson will guard the net against the Red Wings on Thursday.
Anderson has appeared in all but two of the Sens' games this season and is sporting a 7-5-3 record and career-worst 3.70 GAA. Despite his struggles, the team will continue to ride their workhorse netminder. With no back-to-back in the near future, the Illinois native may not get another night off for quite some time.
