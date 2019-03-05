Senators' Craig Anderson: Defending cage Tuesday

Anderson will patrol the crease Tuesday as a road starter versus the Islanders.

Anderson is mired in an 11-game losing streak with his last win dating back to Dec. 17. We wouldn't count on him snapping out of the funk Tuesday, as he'll face an Islanders club that carries an impressive plus-30 goal differential on the season. However, fantasy owners insisting on going against the grain can glean confidence in the fact that the Isles have only won four of their past 10 contests to fall behind the Capitals in the Metropolitan Division standings.