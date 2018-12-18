Senators' Craig Anderson: Defending net Friday

Anderson will start in goal Friday against the Devils in New Jersey, Don Brennan of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Anderson stopped 31 of the 34 shots he faced against Nashville in his last outing to pick up his second straight win and his 14th of the season. Still, he hasn't fared particularly well on the road, owning just a 3-7-2 record to go along with a 4.13 GAA and an .891 save percentage. He could have a decent shot to draw one win closer to even Friday, however, taking on a Devils club that has lost nine of its last 11 games.