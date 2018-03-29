Senators' Craig Anderson: Defending net Thursday

Anderson will guard the home cage Thursday against the Panthers, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Anderson has struggled on home ice in his four starts this month, allowing 4.17 goals on average and posting a 1-2--1 record. Things won't get any easier for him Thursday, with a Panthers club coming to town having notched 3.33 goals per game during March.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories