Senators' Craig Anderson: Defending net Thursday
Anderson will guard the home cage Thursday against the Panthers, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Anderson has struggled on home ice in his four starts this month, allowing 4.17 goals on average and posting a 1-2--1 record. Things won't get any easier for him Thursday, with a Panthers club coming to town having notched 3.33 goals per game during March.
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Lets three pucks slip past him•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Between the pipes Monday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Another night to forget•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Taking on Edmonton•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets early hook Tuesday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting against Panthers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...