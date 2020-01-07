Senators' Craig Anderson: Defending net Tuesday

Anderson will patrol the visitors' crease Tuesday against the Capitals, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Anderson has allowed four or more goals in each of his last three outings, taking a bit off the shine of the veteran netminder as trade bait. He still has plenty of time to recoup some of that value with the trade deadline still more than a month away and will aim to bounce back Tuesday against a Capitals club notching 3.53 goals per game.