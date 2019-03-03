Senators' Craig Anderson: Desperately seeking support

Anderson made 29 saves in a 5-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday night.

The loss was all but inevitable. The Bolts are the best in the NHL; the Sens are the worst. And the Ottawa crew is focused on youth. Anderson will look for his first win since Dec. 17 another day. Do not put him in your net under any circumstance.

