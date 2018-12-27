Senators' Craig Anderson: Diagnosed with concussion
Anderson suffered a concussion prior to the Christmas break and won't be in action versus the Islanders or Capitals on Friday or Saturday, respectively.
With Anderson sidelined, Mike McKenna figures to see the bulk of the workload, although an upcoming back-to-back could see Marcus Hogberg make his first NHL start. Prior to getting hurt, Anderson was struggling for consistency, as he was 3-2-0 with a 3.01 GAA in his last five outings.
