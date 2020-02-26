Senators' Craig Anderson: Done in by Nashville power play
Anderson stopped 30 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Nashville.
Anderson held a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes but power-play goals by Nashville's Ryan Ellis and Viktor Arvidsson in the second period gave the Predators the victory. Anderson fell to 9-16-2 on the season with a 3.21 GAA and .901 save percentage.
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Tending twine in Music City•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Can't do it all•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting on Saturday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets plenty of goal support•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Facing Sabres•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Notches first win in February•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.