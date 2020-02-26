Play

Senators' Craig Anderson: Done in by Nashville power play

Anderson stopped 30 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Nashville.

Anderson held a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes but power-play goals by Nashville's Ryan Ellis and Viktor Arvidsson in the second period gave the Predators the victory. Anderson fell to 9-16-2 on the season with a 3.21 GAA and .901 save percentage.

More News
Our Latest Stories