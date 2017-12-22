Senators' Craig Anderson: Doubtful Saturday

Anderson is under the weather and will likely miss Saturday's clash with Florida, Don Brennan of the Ottawa Sun reports.

The news that Anderson may not even be available as the backup all but confirms that Mike Condon will get the starting nod versus Florida. The veteran Anderson has allowed a disappointing nine goals to find the back of the net in his previous two outings, so a night off probably was coming his way anyway. If the Illinois native is unable to dress, the Senators are expected to call up Daniel Taylor from AHL Belleville.