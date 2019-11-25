Senators' Craig Anderson: Draws Monday's start

Anderson will face off against the Blue Jackets in Monday's road contest, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

After a 2-6-0 start to the season, Anderson has shown poise lately with two wins over his last three starts and a .933 save percentage during that stretch. This will be Anderson's 12th start of the year, matching Anders Nilsson's total as the two continue splitting duties. The Blue Jackets offer a tough test, as they've won their last three home contests and totaled 13 goals in that span.