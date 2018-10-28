Senators' Craig Anderson: Draws start in desert

Anderson will get the road start against Vegas on Sunday.

Anderson will look to bounce back from Friday's dud, when he allowed six goals on 37 shots in a loss to the Avalanche. His play has been volatile lately. In the last six games, he's posted below a .890 save percentage in four contests but surpassed a .970 in the other two. The Golden Knights' offense isn't as threatening as it once was, averaging just 2.1 goals per game thus far.

