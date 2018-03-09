Senators' Craig Anderson: Drops shootout to Sabres
Anderson made 31 saves through overtime but was beaten twice on three shootout attempts to come away with a 4-3 loss Thursday against Buffalo.
Anderson yielded one goal in each regulation period and came up just short of stretching his winning streak to three starts. He took three consecutive regulation losses prior to this 2-0-1 stretch and has held only one of those six opponents to fewer than three goals, so the 36-year-old netminder remains tough to trust right now regardless of matchup.
