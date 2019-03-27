Senators' Craig Anderson: Dulls Sabres with 35-save shutout

Anderson was perfect Tuesday, making 35 saves in a 4-0 win over Buffalo on Tuesday.

Anderson now owns a 16-25-4 record, with this win being just his second since Dec. 17. He'd gone seven straight games allowing three or more goals, but the 37-year-old snapped that streak with Tuesday's flawless performance.

