Senators' Craig Anderson: Dulls Sabres with 35-save shutout
Anderson was perfect Tuesday, making 35 saves in a 4-0 win over Buffalo on Tuesday.
Anderson now owns a 16-25-4 record, with this win being just his second since Dec. 17. He'd gone seven straight games allowing three or more goals, but the 37-year-old snapped that streak with Tuesday's flawless performance.
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Picks up Tuesday's start•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Finally dumps loss monkey off back•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Back in goal Saturday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Surrenders five goals to Flames•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Losing streak reaches 13•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...