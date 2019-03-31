Senators' Craig Anderson: Earns start Monday
Anderson will tend the home twine in Monday's game versus the Lightning.
Anderson went through a 14-game losing streak, but he's back on track now with three straight wins and a .954 save percentage in that span. The Bolts provide a substantial test as they lead the league with 3.88 goals per game and have won eight of the last 10 contests.
