Senators' Craig Anderson: Emerges victorious against Vancouver

Anderson stopped 26 of 28 shots in Tuesday's shootout win over the Canucks.

While it was the first victory of the season for the veteran, Anderson has helped the Senators earn at least one point in all three of his starts thus far. The 36-year-old will continue to see the bulk of starts in Ottawa this year and will try to replicate the .926 save percentage he posted in 2016-17. The team is lacking without their injured superstar Erik Karlsson in the lineup right now, but Anderson is a solid fantasy goaltender who is worthy of a start whenever he's in action.