Senators' Craig Anderson: Emerges victorious against Vancouver
Anderson stopped 26 of 28 shots in Tuesday's shootout win over the Canucks.
While it was the first victory of the season for the veteran, Anderson has helped the Senators earn at least one point in all three of his starts thus far. The 36-year-old will continue to see the bulk of starts in Ottawa this year and will try to replicate the .926 save percentage he posted in 2016-17. The team is lacking without their injured superstar Erik Karlsson in the lineup right now, but Anderson is a solid fantasy goaltender who is worthy of a start whenever he's in action.
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: In goal Tuesday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Takes another loss in bonus hockey•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Will try for better outcome Saturday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Gives up four goals in season opener•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: In goal Thursday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Re-ups with Ottawa•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...