Senators' Craig Anderson: Exits after two frames in blowout loss

Anderson saved just nine of 15 shots and didn't return to the crease for the third period of Monday's 8-3 loss to Montreal.

Don't look now, but Anderson has allowed at least three goals in each of his past five starts for a 2-2-1 record, .865 save percentage and 4.50 GAA. The Senators are currently last in the league with a 44.4 Corsi For percentage and generating the second-fewest high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes (8.5) at five-on-five. While it's encouraging that Ottawa isn't allowing many chances (9.6), Anderson's recent poor play is likely more related to the skaters in front of him than his own ability. It's definitely worth noting that the next four games are cushy matchups with home tilts against Detroit and Vegas followed by a home-and-home series with the Avalanche.