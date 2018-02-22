Senators' Craig Anderson: Facing Bolts at home

Anderson will start in goal Thursday night against the visiting Lightning.

Anderson has crafted a 17-18-5 record along with a 3.21 GAA and .903 save percentage, which represents a huge step back from his 2016-17 campaign consisting of 25 victories and 2.28/.926 ratios. It should be tough sledding for Anderson against the league's top offense Thursday, but it's worth noting that the Bolts will counter with backup netminder Louis Domingue.