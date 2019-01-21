Senators' Craig Anderson: Facing Coyotes on Tuesday

Anderson will start Tuesday versus Arizona.

Anderson made 35 saves in his return to action Jan.20. Unfortunately, the 37-year-old still wound up taking the loss after allowing three goals against St. Louis (his team only managed to score twice). A win over Arizona will give Anderson 15 wins in 2018-19 and would put the Sens' netminder over .500 for the season.

