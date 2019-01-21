Senators' Craig Anderson: Facing Coyotes on Tuesday
Anderson will start Tuesday versus Arizona.
Anderson made 35 saves in his return to action Jan.20. Unfortunately, the 37-year-old still wound up taking the loss after allowing three goals against St. Louis (his team only managed to score twice). A win over Arizona will give Anderson 15 wins in 2018-19 and would put the Sens' netminder over .500 for the season.
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Suffers narrow loss in return•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Back in goal Saturday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Activated off IR•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Traveling with team•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Targeting weekend return•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Joins team for practice•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...