Senators' Craig Anderson: Facing Devils on Tuesday
Anderson will defend the net for Tuesday's home game against New Jersey.
Anderson hasn't allowed fewer than two goals in a game since his shutout of Montreal on Dec. 16. That should tell you all you need to know about the Illinois native's level of play this campaign, which has served as a dramatic drop-off from the solid form we saw him in last season. Things may not get better Tuesday either, as the Devils have rattled off three straight wins while scoring three goals or more in each contest.
