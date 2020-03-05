Play

Senators' Craig Anderson: Facing Islanders

Anderson will guard the home goal during Thursday's matchup with the Islanders, NHL.com's Callum Fraser reports.

Anderson has struggled over the past few weeks, suffering three straight losses while posting an ugly 4.40 GAA and .876 save percentage. The 38-year-old backstop will attempt to get back on track in a home matchup with a stumbling Islanders team that's lost four straight games.

