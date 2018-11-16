Senators' Craig Anderson: Facing Pittsburgh
Anderson will patrol the crease in Saturday's home game against the Penguins.
Anderson was sharp in his last start Thursday against Detroit, stopping 34 of 35 shots en route to a 2-1 victory. The veteran backstop will look to stay dialed in and pick up a third consecutive victory in a home matchup with a slumping Penguins club that's lost two consecutive games.
