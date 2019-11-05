Senators' Craig Anderson: Facing red-hot Islanders

Anderson will patrol the crease during Tuesday's road game against the Islanders, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Anderson was a little shaky in his last start Saturday against Boston, surrendering five goals on 32 shots en route to a 5-2 loss. The veteran backstop likely won't fare much better Tuesday, as he'll be attempting to steal a game on the road against a red-hot Islanders team that's won nine straight games.